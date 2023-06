By John Lee.

The Institute for Economics and Peace has ranked Iraq 154th out of 163 countries in its 2023 Global Peace Index.

This represents an improvement of three places on last year's ranking.

The report also estimates the economic impact of violence in Iraq at over $82 billion.

The most peaceful countries were listed as Iceland, New Zealand and Ireland, while the lowest ranked were Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: IEP)