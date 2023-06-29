Will Sudani's 3-Yr Budget bring Stability to Iraq?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Will Sudani's three-year budget bring stability to Iraq's economy?

Almost five months after taking office, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani (pictured) in March this year submitted a draft budget law to the parliament.

The move was imperative as no new budget was passed in 2022, with the political crisis following the Oct. 2021 parliamentary elections delaying government formation for a year.

Sudani's bill has stood out not merely given its size-the biggest in the country's history-but also because it is a three-year plan covering 2023-25.

