Northrop Grumman Wins $13m Iraq Contract

By John Lee.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded $13,561,913 modification (P00014) to a previously awarded contract (FA8617-21-C-6237) for contractor logistics support of Iraq's C-172 and C-208 fleets.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $33,031,313 to $46,593,226.

Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.

This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Iraq. FMS funds in the amount of $13,561,913 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, Rapid Acquisition and Sustainment Management Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)