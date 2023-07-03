IBBC welcomes LARSA Security as New Member

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC):

LARSA Security Services is an Iraqi security company registered in Iraq as a private company under the Iraqi ministry of interior and has obtained license number (164).

LARSA is a pioneer in the field of private security and logistics. With a high level of skill, training, expertise, and infrastructure to assist in all physical security matters for the safety and protection of personnel, buildings, information, supplies and equipment. LARSA offers a wealth of experience providing a complete security solution to high profile clients operating within Iraq, Basra and beyond. LARSA has been awarded membership to the International Code of Conduct Association and adheres to the expected compliance of international private security companies and deploys the most up to date equipment and data in managing the security and safety of our clients.

Alastair Stone, Larsa Chief Operations Officer Says:

"We anticipate great engagement with IBBC's excellent range of members and look forward to getting to know them all and sharing our approach to security for international companies and individuals alike."

Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC says:

"IBBC welcomes Larsa security to our membership, and we look forward to engaging our members with their capabilities and expertise. While security in Iraq is significantly better than in the past, there is still demand for intelligent and well managed security among our international members to ensure they operate smoothly and efficiently throughout all Iraq."