IDC Completes 86 Oil Wells in the First Half of 2023

By John Lee.

Khalid Hamza, the General Manager of the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC), has said the company has completed the drilling or development of 86 oil wells in the first half of 2023.

This included the successful completion of the 24th well in the Majnoon oil field, reaching a depth of 3,079 meters, in collaboration with Halliburton. This achievement is part of a contract with Basra Oil Company (BOC) to drill a total of 43 oil wells in the field.

Hamza further explained that the company has drilled 34 oil wells and developed 52 oil wells this year. The work was carried out through ten ongoing projects spread across oil fields in the north, central, and south of Iraq, serving both national and international oil extraction companies operating in Iraq.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)