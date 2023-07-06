IBBC welcomes 3 New Members

By John Lee.

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has welcomed three new members:



Saudi-based Alkhorayef Group operates in the agricultural machinery, food distribution, oil technologies and water sectors, and partners with many of the largest global brands operating in KSA, including Volvo, Penta and Castrol. It operates in 40 countries, and employs more than 8,000 people.

Daax Construction has completed many major projects in Azerbaijan, and is the lead contractor on the new Zaha Hadid-designed Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) headquarters in Baghdad.

Control Risks, the UK-based specialist risk consultancy, has been in Iraq since 2003, and was a founder member of the IBBC. It is now re-joining the IBBC, and has offices in Erbil, Basra, and Baghdad.

(Source: IBBC)