EBRD supporting Private Sector and Renewable Energy in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The meeting focused on ways to enhance bilateral relations between Iraq and the bank, with a focus on strengthening the private sector in Iraq and digitizing the banking system.

Minister Hussein emphasized the importance of partnering with the European Bank to support the Iraqi government's plan to diversify the national economy, particularly investing in the energy sector and digital transformation of the financial infrastructure.

Odile Renaud-Basso expressed the bank's desire to work in Iraq and contribute to supporting the private sector and renewable energy.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq in London, Mr. Mohammed Jafar Al-Sadr, Ambassador Haider Al-Adhari, Head of the European Department, Mrs. Ghofran Kazem, Director General of the Public Debt Department at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Kazuhiko Kogouchi, Secretary General of the EBRD, and Mrs. Heike Harmgart, Executive Director of the bank.

(Sources: EBRD, MoFA)