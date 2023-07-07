Etisalat Academy and EarthLink to open Academy in Iraq

By John Lee.

Etisalat Academy has reportedly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EarthLink for the development of a comprehensive training programme in Iraq focused on Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) FTTH network systems.

The MoU was signed by Muammar Nasir AlRukhaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding, and Dr Alaa Jasim, CEO of EarthLink Company, at a ceremony held at the Etisalat Academy in Dubai.

Under this MoU, Etisalat Academy by e& will work towards establishing the EarthLink Academy, a dedicated training facility, and developing the GPON FTTH Networks & Services Training Programme for EarthLink. The comprehensive training programme will cover the areas of telecom and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network systems, ensuring the delivery of high-quality training programmes to meet the market's resource needs.

(Source: SatellitePro ME)