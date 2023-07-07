Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 6th July 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,038.4 1.1% 14.1% RSISX USD Index 1,021.0 1.1% 31.8%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 12,481.3 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 102 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 9.5 # of Traded Companies 48 Traded Shares (mn)/d 13,956 # of Companies (Up) 19 Total Trades (#/d) 1,814 # of Companies (Down) 16 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,540 # of Companies (Not changed) 13 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,530 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 1 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Economy Bank BEFI 0.140 16.7% -22.2% Iraqi For Tufted Carpets IITC 17.980 10.6% 28.4% Mosul Bank BMFI 0.210 10.5% 0.0% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.150 7.1% -21.1% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 10.340 5.5% 1.9% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR) BLAD 0.170 -19.0% -26.1% Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 5.050 -15.0% -26.3% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.550 -8.3% -1.8% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 1.850 -7.5% -5.1% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.540 -6.9% 20.0% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) International Development Bank(NR) BIDB 10,530.0 7,977.3 84.4% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 678.2 513.8 5.4% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 328.1 248.5 2.6% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 224.9 170.4 1.8% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 131.6 99.7 1.1%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 358 10,777.3 8,164.6 86.3% Industry 910 1,031.2 781.2 8.3% Telecom 191 328.8 249.1 2.6% Agriculture 243 248.9 188.5 2.0% Hotels&Tourism 68 48.0 36.4 0.4% Services 44 47.1 35.7 0.4% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 1,814 12,481.3 9,455.5 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 13.0 bn shares of International Development Bank (BIDB) on Jul. 6, valued at IQD10.5 bn and corresponding to 5.2% of BIDB's capital.

Asiacell (TASC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Jul. 4 through the branches of the National Bank of Iraq (BNOI). The company decided in its recent AGM (Jun. 1) to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 12.3% dividend yield.

UK-based online trading and foreign exchange company ATFX has announced the start of operations in Iraq, in partnership with Iraq's Ashur Bank (BASH). The agreement was signed in Jordan by Joe Li, Global Chairman of ATFX, and Ziad Fatayer, the CEO of Ashur Bank. (Iraq Business News)

Ameen Al-Iraq Bank for Islamic Investment (BAME) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 12.4% rights issue to IQD250 bn.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) resumed trading on Jul. 6 after holding its AGM on Jun. 26 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities

https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF3INTzIEm1Nksk67c50MuA