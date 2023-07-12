US Welcomes Iraqi Deal with France's TotalEnergies

By John Lee.

The US President has welcomed the finalization of Iraq's Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) with French firm TotalEnergies.

In a statement, the White House said the project is a major step towards energy self-sufficiency and meeting its climate goals.

Full statement from the White House:

We welcome the finalization of Iraq's unprecedented Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) with French firm TotalEnergies.

Formally signed this week, this massive deal, which will include participation from regional and American companies, is a major step towards both establishing Iraq's energy self-sufficiency and meeting its climate goals. Once the project is complete, Iraqis will benefit from increased domestic supply of electricity and reduced health problems associated with the harmful practice of gas flaring.

The United States fully supports Iraq's ongoing efforts to enhance domestic resilience, and diversify its energy supply, including through broader integration into the Middle East region. This energy and gas capture project, together with the ongoing programs to connect Iraq's electricity grid to the grids in the GCC and Jordan, will significantly enhance Iraq's energy security and the reliability of its electricity network for the benefit of the Iraqi people.

We will continue to work closely with Prime Minister Sudani and the Government of Iraq to help ensure Iraq's abundant natural resources benefit its people and address their needs.

(Source: White House)