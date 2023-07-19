AHG sees New Opportunities in Iraqi Fertilizer Sector

By John Lee.

Mr. Mohammed Jaafar Al-Sadr, the Iraq Ambassador to London, received Mr. Amet Selman, CEO of AAA Holding Group (AHG) and an investor in the phosphate fertilizer plant in Basra on Monday.

During the meeting, Mr. Selman briefed the Ambassador about the company's activities in Iraq, particularly their partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Minerals to establish the hosphate fertilizer plant in Basra.

The plant commenced operations last year and has successfully produced approximately 500,000 tons of fertilizers. The company is committed to expanding the plant and constructing additional production lines within Iraq to meet the local demand. Mr. Selman explained that both the construction and financing of the plant were provided by Iraqi entities, and the workforce consists of over 1500 Iraqi employees.

The Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the company's efforts and its initiative to invest in Iraq. He hoped that this investment would set a positive example for other Iraqi businessmen to contribute to Iraq's development, which can only be achieved through the dedication of loyal citizens. The Ambassador highlighted the significance of the agricultural sector and emphasized the need for its development, including the provision of essential requirements like fertilizers.

Additionally, he discussed the possibility of collaborating with the company to hold an economic conference, focused on industrial and agricultural aspects, to encourage further investment and work in Iraq.

Furthermore, the Embassy assured its readiness to offer all necessary support and facilities to the company, aiding the implementation and expansion of its projects and investments in Iraq.

(Source: AHG)