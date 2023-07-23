From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Iraqi cardinal loses state recognition amid escalating intra-Christian confrontation

Iraq's president has revoked state recognition of Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako as Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church.

The measure, which has prompted a series of reactions-including from the supreme Shiite religious authority-threatens Sako's legal control of church property.

Some observers point to a power struggle between the cardinal and a rival Christian politician as driving the change.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).