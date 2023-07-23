Navigate

Navigation

Iraqi Cardinal Loses State Recognition

By on 23rd July 2023 in Politics, Security

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Iraqi cardinal loses state recognition amid escalating intra-Christian confrontation

Iraq's president has revoked state recognition of Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako as Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church.

The measure, which has prompted a series of reactions-including from the supreme Shiite religious authority-threatens Sako's legal control of church property.

Some observers point to a power struggle between the cardinal and a rival Christian politician as driving the change.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).

Related posts:

Division intensifies between church, Christian Babylon Movement Deep Dive: Sadr declares 'Final Retirement' Will visit to Iran reconcile Iraq's divided 'Shiite House'? Sadr "urges Iraqis to back 'Revolution'"
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply