The Fate of Iraq-US Relations under PM Sudani

By on 30th July 2023 in Politics, Security

Caught at the intersection of geopolitics and the goals of his domestic allies, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani is in a difficult position.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, a constellation of Iran-backed parties which made Sudani's premiership possible, has been expected to press for a reassessment of Iraq's relationship with the US.

Failing to reduce Washington's influence could cost Sudani vital political support.

Yet pursuing confrontation with the US could have far-reaching economic and security consequences that could upset the fragile stability Iraq currently enjoys. As a result, the political status quo has largely remained intact since Sudani took office last October.

