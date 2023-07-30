From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The fate of Iraq-US relations under PM Sudani

Caught at the intersection of geopolitics and the goals of his domestic allies, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani is in a difficult position.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, a constellation of Iran-backed parties which made Sudani's premiership possible, has been expected to press for a reassessment of Iraq's relationship with the US.

Failing to reduce Washington's influence could cost Sudani vital political support.

Yet pursuing confrontation with the US could have far-reaching economic and security consequences that could upset the fragile stability Iraq currently enjoys. As a result, the political status quo has largely remained intact since Sudani took office last October.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).