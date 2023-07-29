Iraq Gas Debts to be Collected "in Different Ways"

From Tasnim, under a Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iran's oil sales are 'favorable' the country's oil minister said, adding that Iraq's gas debts to Iran will be collected in different ways.

Javad Owji made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Cabinet's weekly meeting and added that oil sales and exports were climbing in spite of "harsher" sanctions imposed by Western countries against Iran.

He noted that the promotion of energy diplomacy and relations with Asian, African, and Latin American countries has helped Iran create new markets for selling its oil.

The minister added international institutes, which strictly monitor the countries' oil exports, have reported the hike in Iran's output and exports, SHANA reported.

Last month, a Reuters report quoting consultants, shipping data and a source familiar with the matter said Iran's crude exports and oil output have hit new highs in 2023 despite US sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the oil minister said Iran will collect debts Iraq owes for importing gas from Iran in different ways.

In this respect, there is no limit, and "We collect debts by receiving cash and bank drafts or bartering products," Owji stated.