Pre-Qual to run Teaching Hospitals in Iraq

By John Lee.
The Iraq Ministry of Health has invited interested parties to pre-qualify for the management and operation of six teaching hospitals:
- Al Sadeq Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Babel
- Al Hasan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Karbala
- Al Najaf Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Najaf
- Al Hakeem Teaching Hospital 492 beds / Maysan
- Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Thi Qar
- Al Sayyab Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Basra
Applications for prequalification should be submitted by 10th August,2023 at 11:00 am Baghdad time.
(Source: Ministry of Health)
