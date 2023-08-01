Navigate

Pre-Qual to run Teaching Hospitals in Iraq

By on 1st August 2023 in Healthcare, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Tenders

By John Lee.

The Iraq Ministry of Health has invited interested parties to pre-qualify for the management and operation of six teaching hospitals:

  • Al Sadeq Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Babel
  • Al Hasan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Karbala
  • Al Najaf Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Najaf
  • Al Hakeem Teaching Hospital 492 beds / Maysan
  • Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Thi Qar
  • Al Sayyab Teaching Hospital 492 beds/ Basra

Applications for prequalification should be submitted by 10th August,2023 at 11:00 am Baghdad time.

Full details here.

(Source: Ministry of Health)

