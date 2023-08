By Yerevan Saeed for the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington (AGSIW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq and Egypt Boost Diplomacy, but GCC Remains the Linchpin

Increasing diplomatic engagements between Iraq and Egypt are helping to advance a more ambitious regional project with Jordan, but Gulf economic and statecraft dominance will shape the initiative's objectives and ambitions.

