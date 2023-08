By John Lee.

Iraq has imposed an extra 60-percent customs duty on imported carpets and rugs (customs codes 57023230 and 57023210) from all countries and sources.

This tariff will remain in effect for four years without any reductions, and it will also include monitoring of the local market during this period.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Cabinet, the move aims to "regulate" the import of these products and support the domestic market.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)