Plans for Major Tourist Complex in Baghdad

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reviewed initial plans and overall outlines for a large tourist complex in central Baghdad on Sunday.

The project proposal was submitted by the Qatari Investment Holding Compnay [Estithmar Holding], specialized in real estate development and investment in tourist destinations. Pictures provided by the Media Office of the Prime Minister also show branding from Turkiye's Rixos Hotel group.

During the review, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the government's commitment to creating an ideal investment environment in Iraq to attract capital. The aim is to bolster the Iraqi economy's openness to the global market, which in turn is expected to create employment opportunities and stimulate development.

In a previous session held on August 1, the Cabinet approved the project's continuation. The complex will feature a cutting-edge hotel, international restaurants, ceremonial halls for local and international events, as well as vertical residential units.

These designs will draw inspiration from Mesopotamian history and culture, covering an area of 19 acres. The complex is set to open its doors before the year 2025.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)