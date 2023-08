By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission of Integrity has announced that a suspect in the theft of approx $2.5 billion from the Iraqi tax authorities has being extradited from Jordan to Iraq.

The theft of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) from the General Tax Authority's account at the state-run Rafidain Bank is sometimes referre to as the 'heist of the century'.

Full statement here from the Commission of Integrity (Arabic).

(Source: Commission of Integrity)