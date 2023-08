By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly increased its supply of crude oil to Jordan from 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 15,000 bpd.

Jordan's state-run Petra News Agency cites the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources as saying that the increase took effect from the start of August.

The oil will be supplied to the refinery at Zarqa, under the same terms as previously.

In July, Iraq exported 344,804 barrels of crude oil to Jordan.

(Source: Petra)