More School Building Needed in Iraq - World Bank

By on 9th August 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Education and Training News

By John Lee.

A press release from the World Bank highlights the need for more schools to be built in Iraq.

In their report -- Iraq: New schools and improved learning bring hope to the poorest children, but more is needed -- Jaime Saavedra and Elisabeth Sedmik argue that more than 8,000 schools need to be constructed in Iraq, but that this is only part of the solution to poor educational attainment in the country.

Also needed are better teaching materials and more teacher training.

Click here to read the full report.

(Source: World Bank)

