Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 17th August 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,219.8 2.9% 34.0% RSISX USD Index 1,199.4 2.9% 54.8%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 7,731.0 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 5.9 # of Traded Companies 60 Traded Shares (mn)/d 9,425 # of Companies (Up) 20 Total Trades (#/d) 5,342 # of Companies (Down) 25 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 17,347 # of Companies (Not changed) 15 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,142 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 1 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 5

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.450 45.2% 60.7% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.210 31.3% 31.3% Ashur International Bank BASH 0.530 26.2% 51.4% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.150 25.0% 7.1% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 0.870 17.6% 74.0% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR) BLAD 0.130 -23.5% -43.5% AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 1.300 -15.0% -7.1% Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.750 -14.8% -25.0% AHliya For Insurance (NR) NAHF 0.350 -12.5% -12.5% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.000 -8.3% 2.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 1,432.5 1,085.2 18.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,169.5 886.0 15.1% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 823.7 624.0 10.7% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 662.2 501.7 8.6% Credit Bank of Iraq (NR) BROI 660.6 500.4 8.5%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 3,101 3,922.7 2,971.7 50.7% Agriculture 738 1,447.9 1,096.9 18.7% Industry 960 1,157.3 876.8 15.0% Telecom 232 565.6 428.5 7.3% Hotels&Tourism 92 447.8 339.3 5.8% Services 214 189.5 143.5 2.5% Investment 4 0.2 0.2 0.0% Insurance 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 5,342 7,731.0 5,856.8 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (ABAP) opened for trading in the regular market on Aug. 15. The opening price will be free in the first trading session.

Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Original shares of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) resumed trading on Aug. 14 after holding its AGM on Aug. 9 in which they discussed and approved approve 2022 annual financial statements and increasing the paid-in capital to IQD13.0 bn through 86.8% bonus issue.

Modern Construction Materials Industry (IMCM) resumed trading on Aug. 13 after holding its AGM on Aug. 3 in which they discussed and approved electing four original and four alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) starting Aug. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 21 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.

