Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 17th August 2023).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
|RSISX Index Change
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|1,219.8
|2.9%
|34.0%
|RSISX USD Index
|1,199.4
|2.9%
|54.8%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|7,731.0
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|5.9
|# of Traded Companies
|60
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|9,425
|# of Companies (Up)
|20
|Total Trades (#/d)
|5,342
|# of Companies (Down)
|25
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|17,347
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|15
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|13,142
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|1
|Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
|1320/
1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|5
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Investment Bank of Iraq
|BIBI
|0.450
|45.2%
|60.7%
|Gulf Commercial Bank
|BGUC
|0.210
|31.3%
|31.3%
|Ashur International Bank
|BASH
|0.530
|26.2%
|51.4%
|Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
|BIME
|0.150
|25.0%
|7.1%
|Commercial Bank of Iraq
|BCOI
|0.870
|17.6%
|74.0%
|Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR)
|BLAD
|0.130
|-23.5%
|-43.5%
|AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac.
|IKLV
|1.300
|-15.0%
|-7.1%
|Al Taif Islamic Bank
|BTIB
|0.750
|-14.8%
|-25.0%
|AHliya For Insurance (NR)
|NAHF
|0.350
|-12.5%
|-12.5%
|Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing
|IIDP
|1.000
|-8.3%
|2.0%
|Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|1,432.5
|1,085.2
|18.5%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|1,169.5
|886.0
|15.1%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|823.7
|624.0
|10.7%
|Commercial Bank of Iraq
|BCOI
|662.2
|501.7
|8.6%
|Credit Bank of Iraq (NR)
|BROI
|660.6
|500.4
|8.5%
|Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|3,101
|3,922.7
|2,971.7
|50.7%
|Agriculture
|738
|1,447.9
|1,096.9
|18.7%
|Industry
|960
|1,157.3
|876.8
|15.0%
|Telecom
|232
|565.6
|428.5
|7.3%
|Hotels&Tourism
|92
|447.8
|339.3
|5.8%
|Services
|214
|189.5
|143.5
|2.5%
|Investment
|4
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0%
|Insurance
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|5,342
|7,731.0
|5,856.8
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (ABAP) opened for trading in the regular market on Aug. 15. The opening price will be free in the first trading session.
- Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Original shares of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) resumed trading on Aug. 14 after holding its AGM on Aug. 9 in which they discussed and approved approve 2022 annual financial statements and increasing the paid-in capital to IQD13.0 bn through 86.8% bonus issue.
- Modern Construction Materials Industry (IMCM) resumed trading on Aug. 13 after holding its AGM on Aug. 3 in which they discussed and approved electing four original and four alternative board members.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) starting Aug. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 21 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.
