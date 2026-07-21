Iraqi WTO Accession Talks in Geneva

By John Lee.

A delegation from Iraq's Ministry of Trade has held a series of formal meetings with officials from the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva to discuss the advanced stages of Iraq's accession process.

According to the ministry, the delegation met with the WTO's deputy director-general, the chair of the working party on Iraq's accession, the head of the accessions division, representatives of member states, and members of the WTO secretariat. The head of Iraq's permanent mission to the United Nations and international organisations in Geneva also attended.

Riyad al-Hashimi, director-general of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations, said the meetings covered the work of the national team, coordination on technical files, and preparations for the fourth negotiating round. They also reviewed progress on accession documents and remaining technical requirements.

WTO officials were said to have praised Iraq's progress in completing technical and legislative requirements, and confirmed the organisation's readiness to provide technical support for the remaining stages of the process.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Trade)