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China Supplies 15 Boats and 3 Ferries to Iraq

By on 22nd July 2026 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The State Company for Marine Transport (SCMT) has taken initial delivery of 15 new boats and three ferries under a contractual agreement with China.

The fleet includes modern tourist boats, two passenger ferries with a capacity of 200 passengers each, and a large multipurpose ferry capable of carrying 500 passengers and 80 vehicles per voyage.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the new ferries are intended to operate passenger routes between Iraq and Arabian Gulf states, with the aim of supporting travel, trade, and tourism links in the region.

The company's director, Captain Ahmed Jassim, attributed the procurement to efforts by Minister of Transport Wahab Salman Mohammed to modernise Iraq's marine fleet and raise the standard of river and maritime transport services.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

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