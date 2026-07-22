Iraqi Port Activity Up 20% in 2025

By John Lee.

Iraq's ports recorded strong financial and commercial growth in 2025, according to an annual statistical report published by the Statistics and Geographic Information Systems Authority of the Ministry of Planning.

Key indicators for the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) showed:

Total revenues of IQD 1,100.7 billion ($840 million), up 20.5% from IQD 913.8 billion ($698 million) in 2024

Exported cargo volumes of 19,855 thousand tonnes, up 12.1%

Imported cargo volumes of 23,458 thousand tonnes, up 10.5%

Outbound vessel movements up 11.4%

Inbound vessel movements up 3.5%

Workforce down 3.4%

The State Company for Maritime Transport (SCMT) reported a more mixed picture:

Total revenues of IQD 213 billion ($163 million), down 10.9% from IQD 239 billion ($182 million) in 2024

Cargo vessel tonnage down 1.3%

River taxi passengers down 38.6%

Workforce up 9.4%

Nidaa Hussein Abdullah, Director of the Publishing and Promotion Centre at the Authority, said the increase in cargo volumes of between 10% and 12% reflected a tangible improvement in trade activity and logistics at Iraqi ports.

She added that the sharp 38.6% decline in river taxi passenger numbers warranted a planning review by stakeholders to assess demand levels and explore ways to modernise and expand river routes and improve services.

(Source: Ministry of Planning)