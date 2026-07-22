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Iraq Struggles to Meet Power Demand; Drop in Iranian Gas Imports

By on 22nd July 2026 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq Struggles to Meet Power Demand amid Drop in Iranian Gas Imports

The Iraqi government is producing less than half of the country's electricity needs despite scorching summer temperatures, a shortfall officials partly attribute to a sharp decline in natural gas imports from neighboring Iran, the Iraqi electricity ministry's spokesperson said on Monday.

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