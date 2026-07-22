Iraq Struggles to Meet Power Demand; Drop in Iranian Gas Imports

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Iraq Struggles to Meet Power Demand amid Drop in Iranian Gas Imports

The Iraqi government is producing less than half of the country's electricity needs despite scorching summer temperatures, a shortfall officials partly attribute to a sharp decline in natural gas imports from neighboring Iran, the Iraqi electricity ministry's spokesperson said on Monday.

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