New Easy-Payment Scheme for Iraqi State Employees

By John Lee.

Iraq's General Company for Building Materials Trading has launched a direct sales and instalment scheme under an initiative called "Al-Taaoun lil-Insha'iya" (Cooperation for Construction), allowing state employees and retirees to purchase building materials, furniture, and household electrical appliances on instalment terms of up to 15 months, with no guarantor or down payment required.

The scheme is open to state employees and retirees whose salaries are paid through Rafidain Bank via the Qi Card. Instalments are structured in proportion to the applicant's salary and entitlements, and the company says procedures have been simplified to speed up processing.

Arej Hussein Al-Jumaili, Director General of the company, said the initiative reflects the company's drive to develop its services and offer flexible marketing solutions responsive to citizens' needs. Eligible customers are invited to visit the company's branch in Baghdad's Al-Hurriya / Al-Dabbash district.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Trade)