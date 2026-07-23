Development Road Project: Iraqi PM calls for Rigour

By John Lee.

Progress on the Development Road project was discussed during a meeting in Baghdad between Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Al-Zaidi called for a clear mechanism to be established for financing and implementing the project, with practical steps to be taken according to defined timelines. Uraloğlu confirmed Turkey's interest in the project and said both sides were aligned on the need to begin work on the project's basic infrastructure.

Al-Zaidi also indicated that an upcoming visit to Turkey would include the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)