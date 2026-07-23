Iraq and Germany in Talks Over Joint Industrial Fund

By John Lee.

Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi held a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday, covering bilateral relations and cooperation across economic, trade, investment, and migration sectors.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, al-Zaidi expressed Iraq's interest in expanding economic ties and attracting German companies to invest in the country. He indicated that the government is working to establish a joint Iraqi-German fund to finance industrial development projects, to be funded by the German side.

Al-Zaidi also reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating corruption and positioning Iraq as an open and promising investment environment to diversify economic revenues.

Merz expressed Germany's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Iraq across various sectors, extended an official invitation to al-Zaidi to visit Germany, and indicated that German companies are prepared to invest in Iraq.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)