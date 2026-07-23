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Iraq Private Banks League and GIZ Sign Financial Sector MoU

By on 23rd July 2026 in Iraq Banking & Finance News

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Private Banks League (IPBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Germany's Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), establishing a strategic framework to support the development of Iraq's financial and banking sector and promote sustainable economic growth.

The MoU was signed by Ali Tariq, Executive Director of the Iraq Private Banks League, and Jona Brosche, Deputy Country Director of GIZ.

Ali Tariq said the partnership would help build the capacity of banking staff, facilitate knowledge exchange, and support small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) growth.

(Source: Iraq Private Banks League)

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