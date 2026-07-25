From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi Factions' Cosmetic Disarmament Masks Deep Institutional Limbo

Iraq is confronting a critical dual deadline on Sept. 30, with the fate of the country's security seemingly hanging in the balance.

On that date, the US-led international coalition is scheduled to withdraw from Iraq following a 2024 agreement with Baghdad.

Coinciding with the disengagement, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has set late-September as a cut-off for armed groups to fully integrate into Iraq's security apparatus or face consequences.

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