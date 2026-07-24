New Temporary Air Routes Between Baghdad and Tehran

By John Lee.

New temporary air routes have been established between the Baghdad and Tehran Flight Information Regions (FIRs), with the changes taking effect on 23 July 2026.

The General Company for Air Navigation Services issued an official Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to formalise the new arrival and departure routes.

Dr. Ahmed Imad Ahmed, Deputy Director General of the company, said the routes were introduced following direct coordination and shared navigational agreements aimed at regulating air traffic and improving flight flow between the two regions. He added that the measure is intended to raise operational efficiency in Iraqi airspace, reduce flight times, and lower fuel consumption for airlines.

The routes form part of the company's strategic plans to modernise air traffic management and develop Iraq's airway network in line with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

(Source: Ministry of Transport)