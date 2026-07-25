From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Exclusive: Iraqi PM Pitches 'Trilateral Business Opportunities' to Iran, US

Iraq's prime minister did not deliver a ceasefire proposal by the Donald Trump administration during his recent visit to Iran, senior sources in Baghdad and Tehran have confirmed to Amwaj.media.

Throwing cold water on a New York Times report which cited unnamed Iraqi and Iranian sources as saying that Iran rejected a "US proposal" for a truce, informed sources say Ali Al-Zaidi's focus was on business.

While the 41-year-old-who only took office in May-lacks experience in international politics, he has an established background as a successful entrepreneur.

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