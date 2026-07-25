Iraq's Federal Auditor Publishes Annual Report for 2025

By John Lee.

The Federal Board of Supreme Audit (FBSA) has published its annual report for 2025, covering key audit findings, performance indicators, and violations identified across entities under its oversight during the year.

The report is available on the FBSA's official website and is intended to support transparency, governance, disclosure, and public access to information.

Click here to view the full report (Arabic, 713 pages)

Click here to access previous reports.

To browse our comprehensive library of reports on Iraq, click here.

(Source: Federal Board of Supreme Audit)