First Exports of Frozen French Fries from India to Iraq

By John Lee.

A first consignment of 24 tonnes of frozen french fries from Kashipur, in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, has been exported to Iraq.

According to India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the shipment was handled by Virun Global Trade Pvt. Ltd. and facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India's exports of processed vegetables reached USD 932.25 million (726,875 MT) in 2025-26, with value-added potato products accounting for 277,109 MT valued at USD 289.40 million. Processed fruits and vegetables together contributed nearly 10 percent of APEDA's scheduled exports during the year.

(Source: Ministry of Commerce & Industry)