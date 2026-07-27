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What Does Iraq's $1.47bn Arbitration Victory Mean?

By on 27th July 2026 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By Umud Shokri, for the Middle East Forum. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

What Does Iraq's $1.47 Billion Arbitration Victory over Turkey Mean for the Future?

The Paris Court of Appeal has strengthened Iraq in its long-standing case with Turkey.

Turkey attempted to partly annul the 2023 International Chamber of Commerce award made to Iraq regarding Turkey's illicit transport of Iraqi Kurdish oil over pipelines owned by the Iraqi government.

However, on March 10, 2026, the court rejected that petition, though that decision only became public on July 13. Despite losing the case, Ankara has yet to pay Baghdad the $1.47 billion, and dispute now looms over accrued interest.

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