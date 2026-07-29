Iraq and Turkey Agree to Launch Development Road Project

By John Lee.

Iraq and Turkey have agreed to begin work on the Development Road project, with several contracts signed covering energy, transport, education, and water during a visit to Ankara by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Ali al-Zaidi made the announcement at a joint press conference with Turkish President Erdoğan on Tuesday evening. He described the Development Road as a "third river" that would make both countries a linking point between East and West, and said oil flows between the two countries would be doubled.

President Erdoğan expressed Turkey's readiness to support Iraq's development plans and called for deeper cooperation on security, energy, transport, climate change, water resources, and trade.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)