Iraq and Turkey Sign Three Cooperation Agreements

By John Lee.

Iraq and Turkey have signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in Ankara, covering industrial property, police training, and youth and sports cooperation.

According to the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, the signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The agreements are:

An MoU on industrial property cooperation between the Iraqi Ministry of Planning and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology

An MoU on academic training between the Iraqi Police College and the Turkish Police Academy Presidency

An annex to an existing MoU on youth and sports cooperation between the relevant ministries of both countries

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)