Iraq Water Flow "Doubles" after Agreement with Turkey

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Water Flow Doubles after Agreement with Turkey: Iraqi PM Advisor

Upstream water flows to Iraq have increased significantly as a nearly two-year water agreement between Baghdad and Ankara entered the implementation phase, an advisor to the Iraqi prime minister said on Friday, highlighting the enforcement of an oil-for-water mechanism to fund water projects across Iraq.

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