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Iraq Water Flow "Doubles" after Agreement with Turkey

By on 2nd August 2026 in Agriculture

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Water Flow Doubles after Agreement with Turkey: Iraqi PM Advisor

Upstream water flows to Iraq have increased significantly as a nearly two-year water agreement between Baghdad and Ankara entered the implementation phase, an advisor to the Iraqi prime minister said on Friday, highlighting the enforcement of an oil-for-water mechanism to fund water projects across Iraq.

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