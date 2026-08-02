Iraq Water Flow "Doubles" after Agreement with Turkey

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Water Flow Doubles after Agreement with Turkey: Iraqi PM Advisor
Upstream water flows to Iraq have increased significantly as a nearly two-year water agreement between Baghdad and Ankara entered the implementation phase, an advisor to the Iraqi prime minister said on Friday, highlighting the enforcement of an oil-for-water mechanism to fund water projects across Iraq.
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