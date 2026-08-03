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KRG Reports on Progress of Projects

By on 3rd August 2026 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued its official data report for projects undertaken by its Ninth Cabinet (2019-2026), including official data for the following sectors:

  • Banking System
  • Electricity Infrastructure
  • Employment Opportunities
  • Environment
  • Electricity Infrastructure
  • Food Security
  • Investment
  • Public Services
  • Reform
  • Road Infrastructure
  • Society and Government
  • The Kurdistan Region's Global Standing
  • Water Security

Click here to read the full report.

To browse our comprehensive library of reports on Iraq, click here.

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