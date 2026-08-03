KRG Reports on Progress of Projects

By John Lee.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued its official data report for projects undertaken by its Ninth Cabinet (2019-2026), including official data for the following sectors:
- Banking System
- Electricity Infrastructure
- Employment Opportunities
- Environment
- Electricity Infrastructure
- Food Security
- Investment
- Public Services
- Reform
- Road Infrastructure
- Society and Government
- The Kurdistan Region's Global Standing
- Water Security
Click here to read the full report.
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