KRG Reports on Progress of Projects

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued its official data report for projects undertaken by its Ninth Cabinet (2019-2026), including official data for the following sectors:

Banking System

Electricity Infrastructure

Employment Opportunities

Environment

Electricity Infrastructure

Food Security

Investment

Public Services

Reform

Road Infrastructure

Society and Government

The Kurdistan Region's Global Standing

Water Security

Click here to read the full report.

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