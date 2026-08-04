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Iraq Discusses Hormuz Shipments with Iran

By on 4th August 2026 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

An Iraqi delegation has reportedly held talks with Iran on the smooth passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, with expectations of reaching an understanding within the coming days.

Minister of Oil Basim Muhammad Khudhair al-Abadi told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the government's approach is based on building partnerships and joint investment with neighbouring countries as a foundation for supporting the national economy.

(Source: Iraqi News Agency)

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