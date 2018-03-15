Navigate

Qatar, Iraq sign MoU on Security Co-operation

By on March 15, 2018 in Security

By John Lee.

Qatar and Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance security co-operation between the two countries.

According to Gulf Times the MoU aims to enhancing security co-operation, co-ordination, and the exchange of information and expertise between the two sides.

It covers almost all areas including terrorism and its finance, combating drug and human trafficking, and money laundering.

The MoU also covers security at airports and ports.

(Source: Gulf Times)

