Iraq Britain Business Council hosts meeting with Ambassador

By John Lee.

Mr. Mohammad Jaafar Al-Sadr, the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq in London, has participated in a round-table meeting hosted by the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) .

The Ambassador said Iraq welcomes the contribution of British companies to the reconstruction of the country, reviving the Iraqi economy, and providing job opportunities, because “British companies enjoy high experience in various fields, especially in the infrastructure sector, electricity, water, health, and education“.

The meeting was attended by Baroness Emma Nicholson, and board members representing sixteen British companies.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Baroness Nicholson “expressed the aspiration of the IBBC and its member companies to work in Iraq in the coming period“.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)