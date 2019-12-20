Navigate

Iraq Repays more than $20bn in Foreign Debt

By on 20th December 2019 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Politics

Iraq has paid back more than $20 billion in foreign debt, the head of the parliamentary finance committee Haitham Al-Jubouri has said.

“Iraq’s foreign debt amounted to more than $50 billion. More than $20 billion was paid back over the last period,” Al-Jubouri told the Iraqi news agency.

According to the official, Iraq still owes $27 billion to foreign countries, in addition to $41 billion to Saudi Arabia given as a grant to the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

(Source: Middle East Monitor)

