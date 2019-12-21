Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th January 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD655 (-2.8%) / $697 (-2.8%) (weekly change) (-0.7% and -0.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.4 bn ($2.8 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Jan. 6, 2020 due to the GA that will be held on Jan. 12, 2020 to elect 5 original and 5 alternative board members.
- ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) starting Dec. 22, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 26, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Babylon Hotel (HBAY) starting Dec. 24, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 5, 2020 to discuss and approve 2017 and 2018 annual financial statements.
- Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) resumed trading on Dec. 17, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements and deciding to distribute 100% cash dividend (IQD1.00 dividend per share, 4.9% dividend yield).
- Bain Al-Nahrain Investment (VMES) resumed trading on Dec. 17, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) starting Dec. 17, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 22, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Dec. 16, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 19, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- International Islamic Bank (BINT) announced that the bank has opened a new branch in the holy city of Karbala and is providing its Islamic banking services to its clients.
- The Ministry of Trade requested Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) to provide the amended articles four and five of the company’s establishing contract after completing procedures of increasing the capital from IQD100 bn to IQD150 bn and increasing the number of original and alternative board members from 5 to 7 members.
- Cross Transactions: 5.0 bn shares of United Bank (BUND) on Dec. 18, 2019, which represents 1.7% of BUND’s capital.
