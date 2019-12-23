Targeting of US bases a harsh Iranian message to US

By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Targeting of US bases in Iraq a harsh Iranian message to Washington

The US government believes Iran is behind a series of advanced missile attacks, which have increased recently, on joint US-Iraqi military facilities.

The attacks were allegedly carried by Iranian-backed groups inside Iraq. A US official has revealed nine missile attacks on or near Iraqi facilities hosting US forces in the past five weeks.

Most recently, Iraqi authorities announced Dec. 12 that two rockets had landed near a military base housing US soldiers in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.

