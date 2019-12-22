Cabinet to Support Projects in Health, Oil sectors

The Iraqi Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that the current government will continue to discharge its duties until the formation of the next Iraqi government.

The Prime Minister then outlined some of the key achievements of this government which will be detailed in a comprehensive report to be published soon.

The Cabinet discussed several policies and approved administrative measures to support projects in the health sector, including building general hospitals in Iraqi provinces with a capacity of 400 beds each.

The Cabinet approved recommendations submitted by the Ministerial Council for Energy to allow Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) to borrow 265,000,000 US dollars from the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) for the purpose of implementing a project to expand the production at Al-Nasiriyah oil field by an additional 100,000 barrels per day.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)