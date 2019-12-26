Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th December 2019).

Note: ISX will be closed during December 27, 2019 – January 1, 2020 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next session will be held on Jan. 2, 2020.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD659 (+0.6%) / $701 (+0.6%) (weekly change) (-0.1% and -1.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 22.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10,9 bn ($8.9 mn).

ISX Company Announcements