Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th December 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
Note: ISX will be closed during December 27, 2019 – January 1, 2020 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next session will be held on Jan. 2, 2020.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD659 (+0.6%) / $701 (+0.6%) (weekly change) (-0.1% and -1.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 22.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10,9 bn ($8.9 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) will hold an AGM on Dec. 29, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial statements. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 20, 2019 due to not disclosing its 2018 annual financial statements.
- Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) resumed trading on Dec. 26, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements.
- Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) resumed trading on Dec. 23, 2019 after electing 5 original and 5 alternative board members.
- ISX suspended trading of Babylon Hotel (HBAY) starting Dec. 24, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 5, 2020 to discuss and approve 2017 and 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Region Trade Bank for Invest. (BRTB) starting Dec. 22, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 26, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements
- Cross Transactions: 16.7 bn shares of Credit Bank (BROI) on Dec. 24, 2019, which represents 6.7% of BUND’s capital.
