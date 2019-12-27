Investment Opportunity: Diwaniya Airport

The National Investment Commission (NIC) in coordination with the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) are pleased to announce the investment opportunity of the construction of Diwaniya New Airport according to the provisions of the investment law No. 13 for the year 2006 as amended, and the international general technical and operational requirements for constructing the civil airports stipulated in the ICAO policies, taking in to consideration that the announced airport is to be constructed in Diwaniah province on a part of the lot numbered (10/1 m 24 Al- Fawar)

Local and foreign specialized companies willing to participate are hereby invited to apply through filling in the application form available on the NIC website (investpromo.gov.iq)

During a period of (60) days from the date of publishing this announcement , enclosed below the ICAA requirements which must be taken in to consideration when the form applied and for any further information please visit the office of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority:

Baghdad International Airport- 3rd Floor

[email protected]

P.O Box: 23006 BIAP

ICAA requirements

Approving the establishment of any civil airport is exclusively limited to Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) based upon the provision No. (16) of the Civil Aviation Law No. (184) for 1974, as amended.

ICAA is working on preparing a master plan for air transportation in Iraq in cooperation with the International Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which will be a foundation to gear up the air transportation in the country by developing policies, developing and upgrading the national airports and the institutional rehabilitation of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Until the master plan, referred to in paragraph (2) above is fully prepared, and in order to obtain the ICAA approval to establish any commercial civil airport through investment, we hereby recommend the authorities requiring the establishment of any airport (as a province) to prepare a detailed feasibility study, in cooperation with sober consultations institutions (fully credited in technical, legal and financial aspects) approved by the Ministry of Planning or the country of the foreign consultations institutions, and submit it to the Civil Aviation Authority in order to be studied and approved after ensuring that the project idea meets all economic and servicing stipulations (including the primary written agreement with one of the national carriers which will operate the airport within the required capacity) required to construct and operate any airport.

After obtaining the initial approval of the Authority referred to in paragraph (3) above , the province shall ask the NIC in written letter to announce the project as an investment opportunity according to investment law No. 13 for 2006, as amended providing the application of the following requirements:

Economic feasibility study ( in order to be compared to the one prepared by the consultations institution referred to in paragraph (3) above providing that it meets the basis of the developmental projects feasibility studies prepared by the Ministry of Planning in minimum)

Develop the Airport master plan

Develop the Airport conceptual plan

(Source: NIC)

(Picture: Business opportunity word cloud, from ibreakstock/Shutterstock)