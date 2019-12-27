Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for November

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for November of 105,014,747 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.500 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.447 million bpd exported in October.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 102,005,095 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,381,065 barrels, and from Qayara 293,969 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 334,618 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.305 billion at an average price of $60.039 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)